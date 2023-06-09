Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived in Maputo, at the start of his visit to Mozambique, where he held talks with President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi at the Presidential Palace.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said the Mozambican President welcomed the historic visit by President El-Sisi, confirming that his country highly valued this visit, which is the first ever by an Egyptian President to Maputo. He valued President El-Sisi’s current tour to a number of African countries, which reflected Egypt’s profound interest in Africa and its commitment to supporting its brothers in the continent.

The Mozambican President underscored the firmness of the bilateral relations and the longstanding bonds between Egypt and Mozambique, noting that his country is looking forward to reinforcing relations between the two countries, particularly at the economic level. He stated that this comes in light of Mozambique’s keenness on encouraging Egyptian investments in his country, and emphasized that his government is committed to providing all facilitations necessary to Egyptian companies and to eliminating any obstacles they might encounter in their business in Mozambique.

President El-Sisi confirmed that he valued the fact that he is the first Egyptian President to visit Maputo. He stressed that Egypt hoped the visit would contribute to opening up broader prospects for cooperation between the two countries so as to achieve significant progress in their bilateral relations. The President reiterated that his keenness on visiting Mozambique during his current African tour emanates from his appreciation for the historical and fraternal relations it shares with Egypt as well as its key role in the Southern Africa region.

President El-Sisi highlighted the wide prospects for promoting the level of economic cooperation between Egypt and Mozambique, underlining the need to work toward further advancing trade exchange between the two countries to be commensurate with the outstanding bilateral relations between them. The President reiterated a mutual commitment to boosting the presence of Egyptian companies operating in Mozambique and encouraging new ones to invest there, particularly in the fields of infrastructure, agriculture, fisheries and health, in addition to continuing to provide support and capacity-building to the brothers in Mozambique in the various civilian and military areas.

The talks between the two Presidents saw an alignment in views with regard to a number of regional issues of mutual concern, notably the Sudanese crisis. They agreed on the need to hold intensive political consultations and coordination between the two countries during the coming period on urgent dossiers on the African scene. Those include developments in the various conflict zones in Africa and the negative repercussions of the ongoing global crises on efforts to push forward development processes in African countries, particularly in light of Mozambique’s election to the membership in the UN Security Council for the period 2023-2024.

The meeting also explored ways to strengthen cooperation between Egypt and Mozambique in the area of combating terrorism and extremism ideology in Africa to help achieve the security and stability necessary for development, particularly in the Eastern and Southern Africa regions on the security level and information sharing. The President of Mozambique lauded the role of the revered Egyptian religious institutions in combating extremist ideology and in disseminating the moderate approaches of moderate Islam to the world countries, including Mozambique.