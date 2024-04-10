Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke over the phone with King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. The two leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow blessings and goodness on the two countries and the Arab and Islamic nations and grant the Egyptian and Bahraini peoples enduring security, stability and prosperity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.