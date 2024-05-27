President H.E. Dr Mohamed Muizzu met with the President of the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Wavel Ramkalawan, in Antigua and Barbuda today.

Both Presidents highlighted the challenges their countries faced as Small Island Developing States (SIDS), how SIDS can work together to overcome them and in that regard, the importance of the 4th International Conference on SIDS (SIDS4).

During the conversation, the two leaders discussed a range of issues, including collaboration in youth issues, people-to-people exchanges, the security of the Indian Ocean Region, and national efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, sea level rise, and coral reef restoration. Furthermore, the President of the Seychelles assured that the Seychelles would support the Maldives in all areas. Both leaders further highlighted the common positions on many thematic areas and agreed to enhance cooperation.

Concluding the meeting, both leaders expressed hope for strengthened bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two island nations.

President Dr Muizzu is in Antigua and Barbuda to attend the fourth International Conference on SIDS (SIDS4).

SIDS4 is scheduled to take place in Antigua and Barbuda from May 27 to 30 under the theme, "Charting the Course Towards Resilient Prosperity."