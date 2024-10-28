In a landmark move to promote transparency, efficiency, and improved public service delivery, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has directed all government institutions to adopt and implement the new National Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS) immediately.

The President said the initiative is designed to transform Liberia’s public sector into a result-driven model that prioritizes accountability, responsiveness, and citizen-focused governance

The PMCS, introduced as part of the President’s commitment to good governance and sustainable development, will help public institutions align their objectives with Liberia’s national development agenda.

“Through the PMCS, we are building a foundation for a government that is responsive to the needs of its people and operates with a clear vision for Liberia’s progress and prosperity,” said President Boakai in his directive.

Key Directives of the PMCS Implementation are as follows:

1. Performance Contracts: All heads of government institutions will enter into performance contracts with the Office of the President, outlining specific objectives, targets, and deliverables aligned with national priorities.

2. Integration with Government Planning: The PMCS will be embedded into the planning and operational processes of each public institution, ensuring that their activities are coherent with both their statutory mandates and Liberia’s development objectives.

3. Regular Performance Reviews: Ongoing reviews will monitor progress, address challenges, and implement necessary adjustments to ensure that goals are met efficiently.

4. Oversight by the Cabinet Secretariat: The Cabinet Secretariat, led by Director-General Nathaniel T. Kwabo, will oversee the PMCS implementation, providing guidance and support across all government institutions.

Detailed Guidelines and Support: The Cabinet Secretariat will issue further instructions and provide support mechanisms to facilitate the effective rollout of the PMCS.

The Presidential directive underscores the Administration’s commitment to a public sector that exemplifies integrity, service, and accountability.

The PMCS marks a new era of public service in Liberia—one dedicated to meeting and exceeding the expectations of Liberians.