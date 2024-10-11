The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has conveyed a message of congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea on the auspicious occasion marking the 56th Independence Anniversary of that Country on October 12, 2024. According to a Foreign Ministry release, in his message to His Excellency Mr. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasago. President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, President Boakai extended warmest felicitation and best wishes to the Government and people of Equatorial Guinea on behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Liberia, and in his own name.
President Boakai entertained the hope that the cordial relations and cooperation subsisting between the two countries and peoples will be further strengthened in the spirit of African solidarity. President Boakai added that he looks forward to continued collaboration, as they work together in furtherance of the principles of the African Union, and the United Nations for the promotion of regional and international peace and security. He then prayed, that the Almighty God will continue to endow President Teodoro with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his compatriots to greater prosperity.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.