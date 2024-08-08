The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a message of congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Singapore on the occasion commemorating the 59th Independence Anniversary of that great country on August 9, 2024. According to a Foreign Ministry release, in his message to the President of the Republic of Singapore, His Excellency Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President Boakai extended warmest congratulations on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia, and in his own name.

“On this auspicious occasion, I reflect on the excellent bonds of friendship and cooperation subsisting between our two countries and look forward to exploring new areas of cooperation,” President Boakai stated. The Liberian leader furthered acknowledge with appreciation, the strong partnership between the two countries in the area of human capacity development which is critical to meeting the national development framework, the ARREST Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

President Boakai added that as he works along with his counterpart in furtherance of peace, security and economic integration, he prayed that President Shanmugaratnam will be endowed with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his compatriots to greater prosperity.