Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion


President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has, with immediate effect, relieved Mr. James Armah Massaquoi of his post as Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Education for administrative reasons.

At the same time, the President has appointed Atty. Nyekeh Y. Forkpa to replace Mr. Massaquoi as Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry pending confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

In his letter of appointment to Atty. Forkpa, the Liberian Chief Executive expressed the trust that he will execute his duties with diligence and loyalty to country.

