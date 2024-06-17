The President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a message of congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Iceland on the occasion commemorating the National Day of that country on June 17, 2024. According to a Foreign Ministry release, in his message to H.E. Guoni Th. Johannesson, President of the Republic of Iceland, President Boakai extended warm congratulations on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia and in his own name.

The Liberian leader also conveyed sincere gratitude to the Government and people of Iceland for their continuous support to the fishery industry which has contributed immensely to the economic growth and development of the country. He prayed that the bilateral relations between the two countries will grow from strength to strength for the mutual benefit of the two nations and peoples.

President Boakai further hoped that the mutual collaboration will explore to new avenues to further cement their partnership in areas such as agriculture, education, tourism, sanitation, international peace, security and justice. He then wished President Johannesson continued good health and happiness, and for the people of Iceland, renewed progress and prosperity.