The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has congratulated the Government and People of the Republic of India on the occasion commemorating the 77th Anniversary of that country on August 15, 2024. “On the occasion commemorating the 77th independence anniversary of the Republic of India, I extend to you, and through your Excellency, to the Government and people of India, warmest felicitations and best wishes,” President Boakai said.

In his message to H.E. Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, President Boakai stated that as the people of Liberia join their Indian counterparts in commemorating this historic occasion his Government acknowledges, with deep satisfaction, the heightened bilateral relations subsisting between the two countries and peoples. “It is our fervent hope that these festivities will cultivate new frontiers in our bilateral ties and promote international peace and security in keeping with the principals of the United Nations”, President Boakai noted.

The Liberian President noted that Liberia is immensely gratified for the level of cooperation between the two governments and peoples. President Boakai further recounted that the bilateral cooperation between India and Liberia has a huge prospect with enhanced trade and investment which bring mutual benefits to the two governments and peoples. The Liberian leader also recalled, with deep appreciation, India’s contributions towards Liberia’s national development programs, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, human capacity development, transportation and health. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai then wished for Prime Minister Modi continued good health as he leads the people of India to greater prosperity.