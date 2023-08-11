The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (http://www.EnergyChamber.org) is pleased to announce that Rune Olav Pedersen, President and CEO of Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS), will deliver a keynote speech at the highly anticipated African Energy Week (AEW), Africa's premier event for the energy sector ­– scheduled to take place from October 16 to 20 in Cape Town.

Pederson will shed light on PGS's geoscience technology in Africa, highlighting its significant role in propelling the region's energy sector towards enhanced energy security.

As President and CEO of PGS, Pedersen leads the company's efforts to support the search for affordable and reliable energy. PGS collaborates closely with industry and society to advance marine subsurface knowledge in line with evolving energy needs. The company believes that by harnessing insights from subsurface experts, it can actively contribute to the global energy transition and work towards ensuring energy security worldwide.

With a strong and enduring presence in Angola, PGS has been at the forefront of acquiring and processing MultiClient 3D and 2D seismic data in collaboration with Angola’s national concessionaire, The National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) for over two decades, resulting in an extensive library of data. This vast repository of information empowers exploration companies with invaluable insights and a comprehensive understanding of subsurface geology, enabling informed decisions and facilitating the exploration of Angola's abundant petroleum resources. The collaborative efforts between PGS and ANPG are spearheading a resurgence in exploration activities, garnering significant attention from the global oil and gas industry.

The company’s cutting-edge technology, GeoStreamer – a pioneer in advanced 3D seismic technology - has revolutionized marine seismic acquisition, providing a more efficient and cost-effective way to acquire high-quality seismic data, ultimately leading to better exploration outcomes and increasing the success rate in discovering valuable hydrocarbon resources beneath the seabed.

GeoStreamer has been actively engaged in numerous projects across Africa. In 2023, the company has been notably involved in the Tano Basin in the Ivory Coast, providing an array of time, gravity, and magnetics products. In 2022, GeoStreamer successfully executed projects such as Deepwater Niger Delta Depth 2023 in Nigeria, BLK27 Namibe, and ANG Block 1/14 in Angola, delivering comprehensive depth, gravity, and magnetics products. Furthermore, in 2021, the company made significant contributions to the NAM 2019 project in Namibia, offering a comprehensive suite of depth, time, gravity, and magnetics solutions.

"PGS, with its exceptional expertise and unwavering commitment to sustainability, serves as a crucial partner in driving exploration, enhancing prospectivity, and ensuring energy security for the continent. Its extensive geoscience initiatives have provided exploration companies with valuable insights, facilitating informed decisions and unlocking the vast potential of Angola's petroleum resources. This collaboration is igniting a resurgence in exploration activities, garnering significant attention from the global oil and gas industry and contributing to Africa's sustainable energy development. " states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Meanwhile, PGS is committed to boosting local content in Africa. The company actively engages in dialogue and participates in local content initiatives across the continent, demonstrating its dedication to supporting and promoting the growth of local talent and capabilities in the oil and gas industry. By investing in training and capacity building programs for African professionals in the geosciences and related fields, PGS aims to empower local communities and contribute to Africa's sustainable development.

“We eagerly anticipate forging connections between Rune and PGS with high level NOCs and distinguished Ministers. PGS’s participation at AEW will cultivate strong relationships and foster deep engagement in the exploration of Africa's energy prospects,” Ayuk adds.

Africa seeks to leverage the expertise of companies like PGS, AEW serves as an ideal platform for signing new deals and fostering collaboration and partnerships between PGS and actors in the African energy sector. These agreements may involve exploring new oil and gas reserves, conducting seismic surveys, or providing other geophysical services essential for the region's energy development.

During AEW, PGS will showcase its expertise and latest technologies to potential clients and partners, enabling African governments to explore innovations in sustainable energy projects, including well location and environmental protection. As Africa's energy sector grows, companies like PGS play a crucial role, forging partnerships that promote responsible practices and contribute to a prosperous and environmentally conscious energy future.

AEW is the AEC’s interactive exhibition and networking event that seeks to unite African energy stakeholders, drive industry growth and development, and promote Africa as the destination for African-focused events. For more information, visit www.AECWeek.com.