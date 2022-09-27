The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has on today Tuesday, 27th September, 2022 received letters of accreditation of four envoys to begin their tour of duty in Ghana.

They are Mrs. Berenice Owen-Jones from Australia, Bijan Gerami Nazoksara from the Islamic Republic of Iran, Simone Giger from Switzerland and Madam Jeannette Njuma Nyakeru.

Presenting their credentials, the envoys pledged to explore new opportunities of collaboration and partnership whilst deepening existing ties and commended President Akufo-Addo on Ghana’s efforts to promote peace, stability and prosperity in Africa.

Iranian Ambassador, Bijan Gerami Nazoksara, sought the cooperation of Ghana “in the domains of science and technology and the promotion of political, cultural and agriculture.

With Australian companies already playing very active roles in the mining and extractive sector, Ambassador designate Owen-Jones pledged Australia’s continued assistance of “community-based development in urban and rural areas of Ghana through our growing Direct Aid small grants programme which has provided support to projects in all regions of Ghana covering diverse sectors such as health and sanitation, education and skills training, human rights, income-generation, renewable energy, and the economic empowerment of women.”

President Akufo-Addo, on his part welcomed and congratulated the envoys on their appointments and promised the cooperation of government in the course of their duty tour in Ghana.