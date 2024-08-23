In a significant ceremony at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inaugurated the newly constructed Silver Jubilee Building, marking a major milestone in the university's development and the President's commitment to education in Ghana.

The Silver Jubilee Building, a three-storey complex designed to house lecture halls and offices, stands as a testament to President Akufo-Addo's promise made in 2018 during UDS's 25th-anniversary celebrations. Speaking at the inauguration, the President expressed his satisfaction with the completion of the building, emphasizing that it represents more than just a physical structure.

"This building symbolizes our shared vision for a brighter future, our commitment to the pursuit of knowledge, and our resolve to the development of our country," the President stated. He noted that the structure serves as a catalyst for innovation and a hub for intellectual discourse, which will significantly enhance the academic environment for both students and faculty at UDS.

The President extended his gratitude to all those who played a role in bringing the project to fruition, including the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), the university's governing council, faculty, staff, students, and the contractors, Buildex Company Ltd. He praised their dedication and craftsmanship, which he said are evident in every corner of the new building.

As part of his remarks, President Akufo-Addo underscored the broader significance of education as a cornerstone of national development. He highlighted the considerable investments his government has made in the education sector, including a budgetary allocation of GH¢12.88 billion aimed at transforming education in Ghana.

"My government has expended considerable energy and resources on the education sector because we recognize that education is the most powerful tool we have to transform our nation," the President said.

He also pointed to the success of the No Guarantor Policy, which has significantly improved access to tertiary education by removing financial barriers for students. The policy, he noted, has led to a 60.3% increase in the number of students seeking tertiary education between the 2016/2017 and 2022/2023 academic years. This surge in demand has prompted the government to establish four new universities across the country and expand existing facilities.

The President further reaffirmed his government's commitment to research and academia, revealing that since 2020, GH¢226 million has been disbursed as research allowances, with an additional GH¢491 million allocated as book allowances. These investments, he stressed, are crucial for fostering an environment conducive to scholarly investigation and innovation.

Looking ahead, President Akufo-Addo called on universities to strengthen their ties with industry, government, and communities to ensure that their research and teaching are aligned with the nation's development goals. He emphasized the critical role that universities play in training professionals across various fields, including science, engineering, law, and political science.

In closing, the President urged Ghanaians to support the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming 2024 elections, praising his competence, resourcefulness, and vision for Ghana's future.

The inauguration of the Silver Jubilee Building not only marks the completion of a promise made by President Akufo-Addo but also signals the beginning of a new chapter in the history of UDS. As the university community celebrates this achievement, the President's words serve as a reminder of the collective effort required to build a brighter future for Ghana.