President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the highly anticipated School Junction to Motorway Road, a vital infrastructure project aimed at enhancing connectivity and fostering economic growth in Accra and beyond.

The event marked a significant milestone in the government's ongoing efforts to improve the nation’s infrastructure and create a modern, interconnected, and prosperous Ghana.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of robust infrastructure as a foundation for sustainable development. "When I assumed office in January 2017, I did so with a resolute pledge to transform the infrastructure of our nation," he stated. "Roads are the arteries through which the lifeblood of our economy flows. Today, as we unveil this essential road, we are reminded that our words were not mere rhetoric but a call to action."

The newly commissioned road spans six kilometers, linking School Junction through Borteyman to the Motorway, and connecting communities such as Adjiringanor, Adenta, Dodowa, and various Tema communities. This strategic connection is expected to alleviate traffic congestion, enhance economic growth, and create new opportunities for businesses and communities along the route.

President Akufo-Addo underscored the significance of the project as more than just a transportation initiative. "The School Junction to Motorway Road serves as a crucial artery for the eastern part of Accra, linking communities and promoting the flourishing of businesses," he said. "It is about bridging communities, enhancing economic growth, and creating new opportunities for prosperity."

The president also took the opportunity to highlight his government's achievements in the infrastructure sector, noting that the project was a testament to his administration's vision for a modern Ghana. "Under my administration, we have added an unprecedented twelve thousand, eight hundred and thirty kilometers to the national road network," he announced. "In the Greater Accra Region alone, we have completed road projects totaling one thousand, six hundred and sixty-seven kilometers."

President Akufo-Addo commended the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the Department of Urban Roads, and the contractors for their dedication to bringing the project to fruition. "Let it be known: the progress we are witnessing now is not the product of chance, but the result of deliberate, focused leadership and the collective effort of dedicated professionals," he remarked.

The president also detailed a series of completed road projects in the Greater Accra Region during his tenure, including the construction of interchanges, asphalt overlays of major streets and corridors, and the rehabilitation and upgrading of various roads. These projects have significantly boosted connectivity and eased traffic congestion in the region, contributing to the overall socio-economic development of Greater Accra.

Looking ahead, President Akufo-Addo outlined several ongoing landmark projects, including the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange Project, Ofankor–Nsawam Road Project, Tema Motorway Expansion Project, and others. He reassured Ghanaians that these projects, although temporarily halted due to the debt exchange program, would soon resume as negotiations had been successfully concluded.

"These were difficult but necessary decisions made in the national interest to safeguard our economic future," he explained. "The completion of these projects remains crucial to our country's socio-economic development."

As he concluded his speech, President Akufo-Addo called on all Ghanaians to take pride in the newly commissioned road and to work together to maintain and preserve it. "This road is a collective achievement for our nation, and we must treat it as such – an asset that we must protect with utmost care to ensure its longevity," he urged. "Let us ensure that this road fulfills its purpose for many generations to come."

The president ended his address with a call for continued support from the Ghanaian people as the country moves forward on its transformative journey. "In a few months, we will, once again, stand before you, seeking your mandate to continue this transformative journey," he said. "Let the success of this project serve as a reminder of what we can accomplish together when you place your trust in us."

With the formal commissioning of the School Junction to Motorway Road Project, President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed his commitment to infrastructure development and the prosperity of all Ghanaians. The event was attended by government officials, local leaders, and community members, all of whom celebrated the achievement as a step forward for the nation.