The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will from Monday, 22nd August, 2022, begin a four-day working visit of the Upper West and Savanna regions.

He will, on this tour, commission completed projects, inspect ongoing ones, visit traditional authorities and interact with the people of the two regions.

Beginning in the Wa Central Constituency, the President will interact with the people on Radio Upper West, followed by a courtesy call on the Wa Naa. He will inspect the progress of work on the second phase of the Youth Resource Centre, proceed to pay a courtesy call on the Lambussie Kuoro, as well as inspect the Agenda 111 Hospital Project there. He will depart to the palace of the Nandom Naa and cut the sod for the dualization of Nandom Town Roads to end the first day’s activities.

Day Two will begin with an inspection of ongoing works on the Wa Shopping Centre, courtesy call on the Issa Naa and inspect the Agenda 111 Hospital Project in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa Constituency. He will depart to Nadowli/Kaleo to commission the Kaleo Solar Power Project and subsequently inspect the Agenda 111 Project after a courtesy call on the Wechiau Naa.

His tour of the Savanna Region will commence on Wednesday, 24th August, with an interview on Radio PAD, a courtesy call on the Yagbonwura, inspection of the IRECOP Project Savannah and a durbar of Paramount Chiefs of the area. He will also commission the RCC Office Complex, Regional Headquarters of the Ghana Education Service and the National Health Insurance Authority, all in Damongo.

A courtesy call on the Wasipewura in the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency, will begin day-two of the tour in the Savanna region. He will later inspect ongoing works on the Agenda 111 Hospital Project and the Regional Health Directorate in Daboya. The President will then proceed to the palace of the Kusawguwura and inspect the Fufulso-Bunjai Road.

President Akufo-Addo will bring his tour of the two regions to an end after undertaking all the afore-stated exercises in his working visit to these regions.