President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, speaking at the opening of the Second International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEC) 2024, called for a comprehensive strategy to address the diverse security challenges facing Africa.

Held at the Ghana Armed Forces Headquarters in Accra, the conference gathered defence experts and stakeholders to discuss ways to enhance regional mechanisms for addressing contemporary security issues.

The President highlighted the interconnected nature of security threats on the continent, ranging from terrorism and organized crime to cybersecurity and climate-induced risks. "The security landscape in Africa is characterized by a variety of threats that are interconnected and often transcend national borders," he said. "Given the transnational nature of these threats, no single African country can address them alone. It is only through regional cooperation and collaboration that we can effectively counter these challenges."

President Akufo-Addo proposed several strategies to strengthen regional security mechanisms, including enhancing intelligence sharing and coordination, building capacity for peacekeeping and counter-terrorism operations, and establishing the ECOWAS Standby Force. He emphasized the importance of intelligence sharing, stating, "Effective intelligence sharing and coordination among African nations are crucial for preempting and responding to security threats. Intelligence is the lifeblood of security operations, and without timely and accurate information, our efforts will be in vain."

The President also called for increased investment in building the capacity of security forces to undertake peacekeeping and counter-terrorism operations. He stressed the need for specialized training to deal with both traditional and non-traditional threats, including cyber threats. Additionally, he underscored the importance of establishing the ECOWAS Standby Force to respond swiftly and effectively to threats and uphold democratic governance.

On the issue of maritime security, President Akufo-Addo urged African nations to enhance their maritime security capabilities to protect their vast coastlines and maritime resources. He advocated for increased investment in naval and coast guard assets, as well as greater cooperation between coastal states. "Africa's vast coastline and maritime resources are a critical part of our economic development. We should enhance our maritime security capabilities to protect these resources from illegal activities," he stated.

Addressing the impact of climate change on security, President Akufo-Addo called for integrating climate security considerations into national and regional security strategies. He emphasized the need for climate adaptation and mitigation measures to enhance the resilience of communities to climate-related shocks.

The President concluded his address by calling for inclusive governance and development to address the root causes of insecurity. He stated, "Security is not just the absence of violence; it is also the presence of justice, equity, and opportunity. We should address the root causes of insecurity by fostering inclusive governance and promoting sustainable development."

As the conference progresses, President Akufo-Addo expressed hope for fruitful discussions that would lead to actionable outcomes, contributing to a more secure and prosperous Africa. "By enhancing our regional mechanisms and fostering closer cooperation among African nations, we can build a safer and more secure continent for future generations," he concluded.