The Presidency: Republic of South Africa


The Presidency has noted the ruling handed down by the Western Cape High Court this afternoon, 09 September 2022, stating that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane is invalid.

The Presidency will seek guidance from the Constitution on the next steps. 

