The Office of the Deputy President has noted the media reports of a criminal complaint filed by OUTA in tandem with Fred Daniel, accusing Deputy President David Mabuza of participating in the so-called "land scam".

To set the record straight, the Office of the Deputy President asserts that this complaint is a regurgitation of old allegations of Mr. Fred Daniel, which have been and continue to be litigated in other courts, including the High Court. Every application that Mr. Daniel has filed against the Deputy President has been rejected with punitive costs. The judicial system has found him to be a dishonest litigant who takes advantage of the system.

The allegations they have now made to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) were encapsulated in previous false criminal charges brought against the Deputy President. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and the Specialised Commercial Court prosecutors declined to prosecute anyone because of the false charges. Similarly, the allegations in this complaint are completely false and without merit.

In the current civil litigation brought by Mr. Daniel, the Deputy President is not even a respondent in his personal capacity. Records of the civil case are available for anyone to see how Mr. Daniel has been exposed for who he is.

The Deputy President is utterly disappointed that an organisation of the stature of OUTA would take the extraordinary step of associating with those whom the courts have pronounced to be abusing the legal system, including those who are eager to discredit the Deputy President in order to further their own nefarious goals.

On countless occasions, including before Parliament, the Deputy President has maintained that if anyone has any evidence of wrongdoing on his part, they should bring the case to the attention of the appropriate law enforcement agencies. The Deputy President stands by this statement and is not naive about the true motives of the complaint.

The Deputy President remains confident that the courts will dispense with this flagrant abuse of the criminal justice system expeditiously, allowing the nation to focus on matters that will improve the lives of South Africans.