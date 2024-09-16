The Presidency is able to announce that the funeral service for former Minister Pravin Gordhan will take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban at 10h00 on Thursday, 19 September 2024.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2 in honour of the late struggle and Cabinet veteran who passed away on Friday, 13 September 2024, at the age of 75, following a period of illness.

Mr Gordhan served as Minister of Finance from 2009 until 2014 and again from 2015 until 2017.

He also served as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs from 2014 until 2015, and as Minister of Public Enterprises from February 2018 until his March 2024 announcement of planned retirement.

Mr Gordhan was appointed as Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service in 1999, after a period as Deputy Commissioner.

The Special Official Funeral Category 2 will entail ceremonial elements performed by the South African Police Service.

The funeral service will be followed by a private cremation.

Mr Gordhan’s family has requested that in lieu of floral tributes, mourners offer donations to charities of their choice, or the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.