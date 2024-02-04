The Awards Certificate and Appreciation from the Indonesian Minister of Trade, Dr. Zulkifli Hasan, was symbolically presented by CDAI of Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli, Dede Rifai, to 5 (five) Libyan companies on February 3, 2024.
These five companies include: Al Fasool Alarbaa, Al Taleaa, Piano Piano, Almodish, and Al Tawheed, in recognition of their contributions and commitment to importing high-quality Indonesian products to Libya.
Together with other Libyan companies, these five companies imported a total of US$113 million (Rp.1.7 trillion) from Indonesia in 2023, a significant increase from just US$50 million (Rp.780 billion) in 2022.