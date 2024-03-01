Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


The preparatory committee for the 5th session of the joint supreme committee between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Egypt - set to convene in Doha on Saturday under the chairmanship of HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sameh Shukri - concluded its meeting on Thursday in Doha.

HE Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nayef bin Abdullah Al Emadi chaired Qatar's delegation at the meeting, while the Egyptian side was chaired by HE Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs Dr. Mohammed Al Badri.

