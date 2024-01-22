Lastly, the Office of the Premier wishes to confirm that a formal notification of Premier Maape’s travel has been sent to both the President and the Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature.

During his absence, the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs Patrick Dumile Nono Maloyi will act as Premier. MEC Maloyi has since been sworn in by the Judge President of the North West Division, Ronald Hendricks.

The North West Premier Kaobitsa Bushy Maape will be out of the country from 21 January until 31 January 2024 following advice and referral by his doctor to seek further medical treatment in Thailand.

© Press Release 2023

