North West Premier, Kaobitsa Bushy Maape has on behalf of the North West Provincial Government expressed sadness at the passing of struggle veteran and trade unionist Rita Alice Ndzanga.

Ms Ndzanga, passed away on Wednesday, 17 August 2022, at the age of 88. She was born on 17 October 1933 to Isaac and Alina More at Mogopa Village near Ventersdorp. In 1977 her husband Lawrence Ndzanga died in prison after being incarcerated for political activities.

Reflecting on Ms Ndzanga participation in the liberation struggle, Premier Maape said she belonged to a generation of stalwarts who dedicated their lives to the liberation of the country. She was also instrumental in the formation of the South African Congress of Trade Unions.

"She belonged to a generation of leaders who were ethical, resilient and selfless" remarked Premier Maape.

In 2004 Ms Ndzanga was the recipient of the National Order of Luthuli for her contribution in the country's realization for a non-racial, non-sexist, free and democratic South Africa. This includes her immense contribution in advocating for workers’ rights during a period marred with exploitation, abuse and racial oppression of the Black working class.

It was around this period and in particular in 1969 where Ndzanga was detained under the Terrorism Act and kept in jail for eighteen months. Upon her release she was banned and restricted to Senaoane Township for a further five years.

Premier Maape conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of the late veteran Rita Ndzanga. He hailed Mama Rita Ndzanga as a trailblazer whose fighting spirit and sacrifices will be engraved in the country's revolutionary discourse and in particular organised labour.

“She diligently served workers and prioritized their interests particularly in dismantling Apartheid and its draconian laws. Her contribution as a Member of Parliament forms of a rich legacy she leaves behind" said Premier Maape.