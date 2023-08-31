Premier Winde sends condolences to families of Johannesburg fire tragedy victims&offers assistance.

Premier Alan Winde has sent his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died in the devastating building fire in the Johannesburg city centre this morning.

“I am stunned and devastated by this awful tragedy, not only for Johannesburg but for the whole of South Africa, It has saddened us all here in the Western Cape and in our government. My thoughts go out to the relatives of those who lost their lives and to those who were injured,” he said.

Premier Winde has offered any assistance the City of Johannesburg, its emergency services, the Gauteng Provincial Government who may need help at this heartbreaking time to respond to this tragedy.

The Premier added, “Our Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) stands ready and willing to help wherever they can. It does not matter where disasters occur, we are always willing to offer help. While we are still coming to grips with the scale of this tragedy, I want to recognise and thank all of the fire and rescue services’ staff who have been on the scene since early this morning. Our first-line responders are such an important asset to our society.”

“I have also reached out to my counterpart Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to express my condolences and to extend our offer of support,” concluded Premier Winde.