Earlier this morning the South African Police Service noticed a suspicious package left unattended at the Parliamentary precincts, and immediately engaged normal safety protocols by its bomb disposal specialists, including cordoning off the immediate vicinity.

While the police remain at the precincts and are undertaking necessary precautionary measures, Parliament confirms there is no immediate danger posed to the parliamentary community, and that there was no evacuation conducted. Parliament apologises for any inconvenience this may have caused to the MPs, staff and guests.