The Presidency: Republic of South Africa


Members of the media are informed of the postponement of the State Visit by President Nicolas Maduro Moros of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which was scheduled for Tuesday, 06 December 2022 in Pretoria. 

The State Visit will take place on a date to be mutually agreed by both counties through diplomatic channels.

