Knowledge of how to investigate crimes is desirable for any police officer, as is writing intelligible reports about the unlawful activities being probed. Following a two-day workshop offered by UN police officers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), some 30 law enforcers in Tambura County will be better equipped to do so.

According to Police Inspector Joseph Fandas, the advantages of training his colleagues stretch further than that.

“By giving them adequate skills, we can minimize crimes in our communities. For this reason, everyone should get the opportunity to attend sessions offered by our UN colleagues,” he said, adding that many crime investigators could do with three or even more days of training.

Gisma Daniel was one of the female police officers attending the workshop. She would like to have more sisters among her colleagues.

“Women should not be staying at home doing just domestic work. Let them come join us to help us protect our people and their properties, because we should not leave these tasks only to men,” she suggested, indicating that potential newcomers would also benefit from training.

As part of its mandate, the peacekeeping mission is set to continue its work of providing the South Sudanese police force, and all other links of the country’s justice system, with technical advice and capacity building.