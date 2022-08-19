The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has called on Liberian citizens, both at home and abroad, to regard and espouse peace as the single most important factor in national transformation. He said Liberians should put peace before all other considerations because without peace nothing is achievable.

The President said reflecting on the years of war, Liberians would know that neither sustainable development nor pluralistic democracy is achievable in an environment marred by chaos, disorderliness, and mayhem.

In a special statement made on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at programs marking the 2022 Bicentennial Edition of the National Kukatornon Peace Festival held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex, Dr. Weah thanked Liberians for maintaining 18 unbroken years of peace, something he described as a huge achievement. “Maintaining eighteen years of unbroken peace is a huge achievement for which we must applaud ourselves as Liberians,” the Chief Executive said, cautioning citizens that going forward on the peace path uninterrupted is “a challenge all of us have to take together”.

The President recounted decisive moments associated with August in Liberia, calling August the mystery month of Liberia’s peace.

“For example, it was on August 24, 1990, that the gallant men of ECOMOG landed on Liberian soil to begin a long and costly process of peace enforcement, peace monitoring, and peacekeeping,” the President recalled. “Again, the first of a series of fourteen peace accords were signed on August 7, 1990. Then came the Abuja accords, which were signed on August 19, 1995, and August 17, 1996, respectively. And the final landmark agreement was signed on August 18, 2003.”

The former UN Peace Ambassador said, as president, he would continue to remain entirely focused “more on ensuring that nothing interrupts the peace we Liberians, our neighbors, and partners, have suffered to achieve”.

He added: “I am happy that I served in that capacity because the experience from there has strengthened me to be tolerant and respectful to others when their grievances are expressed. An open and tolerant society is an essential element of peace and stability.”

President Weah said the experience “Liberians got during the long and bloody civil war is more than a teacher - it is a professor!”

“Certainly, we shall never forget the lessons of conversion from honor to destitution; from a respected nation-state to an unwanted pariah state. We suffered in the wilderness of chaos and destruction for 14 terrible years. Now it is expected of us to demonstrate that we are a nation of respect, dignity, and integrity.”

He said it is the binding duty and obligation of all Liberians to maintain the peace “that we have promised to the world and ourselves.”

He congratulated the organizer of the program, Ambassador Julie Endee, along with all those who have supported her in the planning and execution of this elaborate program.

The President welcomed guests who had traveled from abroad to honor the invitation to grace this occasion with their presence.

He thanked the international community for standing with Liberia during and even after his long years of conflict.