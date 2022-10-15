Ten teams learn route to secure one of final three qualification slots to the FIFA (www.FIFA.com) Women’s World Cup 2023™; Inaugural tournament to be played in Aotearoa New Zealand from 17 to 23 February 2023; Register your interest or secure your seat on FIFA.com/tickets (https://fifa.fans/3fZ5cVs).

The pathway for the ten teams hoping to secure one of the last three remaining spots at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia&New Zealand 2023 has been revealed.

Streamed live on FIFA+ (https://fifa.fans/3VshgPn), the Draw for the first-ever Play-Off Tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 revealed the groups and route for the ten participating nations vying for final three spots at next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, which takes place in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

For the full draw results, as well as latest news and updates on the Play-Off Tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, please click here (https://fifa.fans/3s2THis).

As part of the match schedule (https://fifa.fans/3g9AaKN), New Zealand’s Football Ferns will also play three friendly matches around the event against a top-seeded team in the tournament and another high-profile guest team, which will be confirmed in due course.

The ten teams will take part in the Play-Off Tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which will be played in Hamilton/Kirikiriroa and Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau in Aotearoa New Zealand from 17 to 23 February 2023.

Former player and host Mollie Kmita presented the Play-Off Tournament draw and was joined by FIFA Women’s World Cup winner, Lira Alushi, and four-time FIFA Women’s World Cup player, Perpetua Nkwocha, as well as Manolo Zubiria, FIFA Director Competitions, who conducted the draw.

Following the Draw for the Play-Off Tournament, the eyes of the football world will turn their attention to the Draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (https://fifa.fans/3T2NFu5), which takes place in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau on Saturday 22 October 2022.

