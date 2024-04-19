The Ministry of Economic Planning, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Population, has announced the launch of a service that sends congratulatory text messages to parents of newborns through the integrated health office services system, effective from April 1, 2024. This initiative aims to inform parents about the importance of administering routine vaccinations to their children within 48 hours of the scheduled date and guiding them to the nearest health facility for the required doses.

H.E. Dr. Hala El Said, Minister of Economic Planning, highlighted that this service is part of the collaborative efforts between the Ministries of Planning and Health. She stressed the primary objective to enhance the quality of healthcare services offered to citizens, establish a direct communication channel between relevant authorities and the public, and underscore the government’s focus on newborn health, timely vaccination, and the significance of awareness in fostering a healthy generation.

Mr. Ashraf Abdel Hafeez, Assistant Minister of Economic Planning for Digital Transformation and Information Infrastructure, and Executive Director of the National Information Infrastructure Center for the Egyptian Planning System, elaborated on the Ministry of Planning’s commitment to advancing digital transformation initiatives and supporting the development of Egypt’s healthcare system. He emphasized the adoption of innovative methods and diverse channels to enhance service efficiency.

Dr. Amr Qandil, Assistant Minister of Health for Preventive Medicine, emphasized the service’s pivotal role in the government’s endeavor to ensure all children receive routine vaccinations, crucial for safeguarding against infectious diseases and preserving the health of upcoming generations.

Dr. Ashraf Abdel Aleem, Assistant Minister of Health for Digital Transformation, underscored the service’s significance as a vital tool for delivering healthcare services efficiently and ensuring ease of access for citizens. He reiterated the Ministry of Health’s dedication to enhancing electronic healthcare services and making them user-friendly.

The initiative targets all newborns in Egypt, as well as non-Egyptians residing within Egyptian territories. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of vaccinations against diseases such as polio, tuberculosis, Hepatitis B, neonatal tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, bacterial influenza B, measles, German measles, and mumps.