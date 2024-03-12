The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa was a proud partner of AME Trade during the 7th edition of the Pension Fund and Alternative Investment Conference, held on 28 -29 February 2024 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Balaclava, Mauritius, under the theme "Reshaping African Markets: Deciphering the Investment Conundrum for Growth”.

The event gathered industry leaders including CEOs, Presidents, Commissioners, COOs, Executive Directors, Managers from Pension Funds, Investment Firms, and other Financial Institutions across Africa and beyond. With more than 180 attendees and 40 distinguished speakers representing 25+ countries, PIAFRICA platformed diverse discussions on pension fund management and alternative investments shaping Africa's financial landscape.

Throughout the event, attendees engaged in insightful panels and networking sessions, contributing to a vibrant exchange of ideas. The conference featured thought-provoking sessions on topics such as the impact of technology on pension funds and investments, the rise and future of alternative investments, emerging trends in fixed income investing and more.

The conference concluded with closing remarks delivered by Honourable Minister Soomilduth (Sunil) Bholah, Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance of Mauritius.

The 8th edition of PIAFRICA is expected to take place on April 8&9 2025 in Mauritius.

The event images can be found in the event gallery here.