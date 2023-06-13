The picture below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization
UNICEF Regional Ambassador Tendai Mtawarira (aslo known as "Beast") (https://www.UNICEF.org/) engages with Grade 7 students on their hopes and dreams and aspirations for better schooling at Bethel Primary School, Katete Zambia. All students have benefitted from the UNICEF supported "Catch Up" program works on the basis that children are grouped according to their ability levels rather than grade level or age for a targeted period. With teaching targeted to learner’s abilities, appropriate materials for each ability level, specific training for teachers and adequate supportive monitoring mechanisms in place, the evidence of the success of these programmes is strong and indicates that such programmes allow children to catch-up and progress in their education, having broken through to literacy and numeracy.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
