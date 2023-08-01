The picture below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization
Download the photo in High Definition: https://www.africa-newsroom.com/files/download/870468073bbf95c
In an unforgettable ceremony Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the governing body of rugby in Africa, proudly presented the prestigious trophy to the triumphant winners of the World Rugby U20 Trophy in Nairobi, Kenya. The newly elected President of Rugby Africa handed over the trophy to the U20 Spain rugby team following their thrilling 39-32 victory against Uruguay in the action-packed finale at Nyayo National Stadium on 30 July 2023.
Read the full Press Release: https://apo-opa.info/44PX7HpDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Africa.
Media contact:
Nicole Vervelde
Communications Advisor
rugby@apo-opa.com
About Rugby Africa:
Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) is the governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women's rugby. Rugby Africa organizes various competitions, including the qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 39 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent.