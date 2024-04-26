The Philippines, represented by H.E. Mersole J. Mellejor, Philippine Ambassador to Nigeria, actively participated in the High-Level African Counter-Terrorism Meeting held on 22-23 April 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The meeting, which was organized by the Government of Nigeria and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, with support from countries such as the Philippines, focused on bolstering collaboration between international partners and African Member States impacted by terrorism.

Ambassador Mellejor highlighted the Philippines’ support for the United Nations Joint Appeal for Counter-Terrorism in Africa, recognizing it as a crucial instrument in addressing complex and emerging threats strategically, innovatively and jointly through multi-partner initiatives. “We welcome the commitment by the United Nations to deliver prioritized, strategized and joined-up support through multi-partner initiatives under the UN Joint Appeal for Counter-Terrorism in Africa. The Joint Appeal can be a helpful instrument for ensuring streamlined and coordinated support from funding partners and UN entities,” stated Ambassador Mellejor.

During the meeting, the Philippines reaffirmed its dedication to enhancing multilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism in all its complexity. The Philippines also expressed its readiness to share its own experiences with the peoples and governments of Africa through country-led and country-owned solutions which includes adopting landmark national legislations to strengthen institutional capacities to prevent and combat terrorism.

Additionally, the Philippines’ commitment to an inclusive, transparent, people-centered, and human rights-based peace and security policy was underscored. This commitment is guided by the Philippine Development Plan.

The Philippines highlighted its strategic cooperation with the UN through the recently signed Philippines-United Nations Cooperation Framework, which sets out the areas of cooperation for 2024 to 2028. This Framework provides a strategic direction for joint PH-UN activities, including those within the mandate of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT). The Framework was signed by Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov, on behalf of the UNOCT and was witnessed by Philippine Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Antonio M. Lagdameo.

The High-Level meeting in Abuja served as a platform for the Philippines to further engage with partners in Africa and around the world, as well as the UN, to strengthen international cooperation to prevent and combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.