On 22 August 2023, the Philippine Embassy in Cairo and Ms. Nolet M. Fulgencio, Agriculture Attaché for Middle East and Africa met with 50 Egyptian officials, exporters and importers of agricultural products, at the St. Regis Hotel in Cairo on 22 August 2023.

Philippine Ambassador to Egypt Ezzedin H. Tago conveyed his thanks to the participating officials and exporters, and expressed support for initiatives and projects that will boost trade of agriculture products between the Philippines and Egypt.

During the meeting, Ms. Fulgencio discussed salient points of the Work Plan for the Importation of Egyptian citrus products into the Philippines. She also introduced Philippine agricultural and aquatic products that have high export potential, such as coconut, pineapple, banana, seaweed and tuna.

On 21 August 2023, Mr. Bojer B. Capati, Economic Officer of Cairo PE and Ms. Fulgencio met with officials of the Egyptian Central Administration of Plant Quarantine to discuss the way forward for bilateral trade between the two countries. This meeting was followed by a site visit of Gelila Packing House and Cold Storage in Sadat City, which is arranged by the Egyptian Agriculture Export Council.