Department of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines


Philippine Consul General to Jeddah Gary Auxilian and his wife Dr. Maria Vita Auxilian, together with VC Jeremiah Attento and other staff of Jeddah PCG and MWO-OWWA led by Labatt Roel Martin and ALA Solaiman Mutia, send off Filipino evacuees from Sudan composed of one female and 16 males. They left Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport at 4:50 AM on 03 May 2023 and are expected to arrive in Manila at 8:45 PM via Saudi Arabian Airlines.

The seventeen overseas Filipinos expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the great assistance extended to them in their evacuation.

