Philippine Ambassador to the Republic of Malawi Marie Charlotte G. Tang, with residence in Nairobi, presented her credentials to President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on 30 March 2023 in a ceremony held at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, capital of Malawi.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Tang conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to President Chakwera and the Malawian people. She also expressed condolences on the loss of lives, injuries and displacement caused by Cyclone Freddy, which recently struck the southern part of Malawi.

She noted the potential for both countries to enhance cooperation, both multilaterally and bilaterally, including in the areas of economic, people-to-people, and functional cooperation.

President Chakwera, in turn, expressed his hope that both countries could create greater opportunities for cooperation.

While in Malawi, Ambassador Tang also met with members of the Filipino community in Lilongwe, most of whom are skilled professionals working in fields such as healthcare, engineering, construction, education, and missionary work.

Malawi is a landlocked country in southeastern Africa, known for its diverse wildlife, scenic landscapes, and beautiful lakes, including Lake Malawi, the third largest lake in Africa. The country's economy is largely based on agriculture, with tobacco, tea, and sugarcane being major exports. Malawi is also rich in natural resources, including uranium, coal, and rare earth minerals.

The Philippines and Malawi formally established diplomatic relations in 2001.