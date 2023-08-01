Philippine Ambassador to South Africa Noralyn Jubaira Baja presented her credentials to Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, accrediting her as the Philippines’ non-resident envoy to Zambia.

The ceremony took place on 28 July 2023 at the State House in Lusaka, Zambia. She was accompanied by Attaché and Cultural Officer Vivian Barrera.

In her message to President Hichilema, Ambassador Baja extended the best wishes and fraternal greetings of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. She conveyed her intent to push for the establishment of political consultations, which is essential in laying the groundwork for the long-term and sustainable partnership between the two countries.

In her tête-à-tête with the President after the ceremony, the Ambassador also mentioned that the Philippines is seriously looking at establishing an honorary consulate in Lusaka.

A total of seven Ambassadors presented their credentials to the Zambian head of state, of which three are non-resident based in Pretoria.

The Philippines and Zambia established diplomatic relations on 27 February 1965.