Philippine Ambassador Noralyn Jubaira Baja presented her Letter of Credence to the President of the Republic of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun G.C.S.K., on 11 September 2023 at the State House (also known as Le Réduit). The ceremony paved the way for her formal accreditation as the Philippines’ non-resident envoy to Mauritius.

In her message to President Roopun, Ambassador Baja conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. As this year marks 25 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Mauritius, she proposed the establishment of a Bilateral Consultative Mechanism (BCM) to enhance bilateral ties.

Noting the two countries’ many similarities, President Roopun underscored the need to expand bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, disaster management, labor and culture.

Philippine Honorary Consul in Port Louis Dr. Audrey Patricia Chui Wan Cheong O.S.K. and Attaché Chynna Abaigar accompanied the Ambassador during the ceremony.

The Philippines and Mauritius established diplomatic relations on 23 January 1998.