Philippine Ambassador Noralyn Jubaira Baja presented her credentials on 29 August 2023 to the President of the Republic of Botswana Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisib and accredits her as the Philippines’ non-resident envoy to Botswana.

President Masisi conveyed his best wishes to his Filipino counterpart, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., and congratulated the Philippines for being one of the emerging markets in Southeast Asia. He noted that relations between the Philippines and Botswana go way back to 1967.

Ambassador Baja emphasized that it is time to reinvigorate bilateral relations, adding that her subsequent meetings with Batswana officials would explore ways to move forward.

Administrative Officer Reynold Banda and Cultural Officer Vivian Barrera accompanied the Ambassador during the ceremony.

The Philippines recognized Botswana as a sovereign state on 9 February 1967.