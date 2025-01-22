Department of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines


Philippine Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Paul Raymund P.  Cortes met with His Excellency Carlos Pinto Pereira, Guinea-Bissau's Minister of Foreign  Affairs, International Cooperation, and Communities, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in  Bissau.  

Ambassador Cortes underscored the Philippines' interest in deepening its ties with  Guinea-Bissau, particularly on key areas such as agriculture, food security, tourism, and  expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation. He shared that the Philippines is willing  to share its expertise in rice production and marketing.  

Minister Pinto, for his part, emphasized Guinea-Bissau’s objective of being an attractive  destination for international investment and conveyed that Philippine investors may  explore investment opportunities in the country. He also shared Guinea-Bissau’s desire  to establish stronger diplomatic representation in the Philippines and expressed interest  in working with Ambassador Cortes to identify a suitable candidate for the position of  Honorary Consul in Manila. In response, Ambassador Cortes echoed the sentiment and  noted that the Philippines is also actively seeking an Honorary Consul in Bissau. 

A key topic discussed was the potential for tourism development in Guinea-Bissau’s  Bijagós Islands. Ambassador Cortes took a keen interest in Bijagós’ natural beauty and  resources, and Minister Pinto welcomed the idea of Philippine expertise in tourism. He  suggested that the Philippines could contribute by sharing best practices in hospitality  and tourism training for young people from the Bijagós Islands, potentially opening  avenues for tourism-related investments from the Philippines.  

Minister Pinto also extended an invitation to Philippine ministerial officials to visit Guinea Bissau, signaling the government’s eagerness to elevate the bilateral relationship through  high-level exchanges.  

Ambassador Cortes expressed his appreciation for the Minister's warm reception and  constructive discussions, noting that both countries stand to benefit greatly from  expanded cooperation in agriculture, tourism, and other sectors. The Ambassador  reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to fostering strong ties with Guinea-Bissau and  advancing shared goals of economic and sustainable development.

