​​Continuing the 1st evacuation of Indonesian citizens from Sudan on 23 April 2023, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum again carried out the 2nd evacuation by dispatching 328 Indonesian citizens with the same scheme as the previous evacuation.

In the second phase of the evacuation, the departure of Indonesian citizens was prepared from 2 points, namely the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum Safe House and the Sudanese PPI Secretariat (Masijd As-Sidiqin) on April 25 2023 starting at 09.00 WS to Sawakin, Port Sudan. The evacuated Indonesian citizens consisted of 29 women, 5 toddlers and 294 men.

The second phase of departure used 7 buses with evacuation participants consisting of students, PMI professional workers and domestic workers, and Indonesian citizens' families.

The second phase of the evacuation group arrived at Sawakin – Port Sudan on April 26 2023 at 04.00 in the morning WS. then rested in 3 halfway houses.

Furthermore, all stage 2 Indonesian citizens departed in a relay from Port Sudan by using an Indonesian Air Force military aircraft from Port Sudan Airport to Jeddah and further flights to Indonesia.

Before and during the evacuation, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum continued to communicate with the authorities in Sudan to ensure a safe route for the safety of Indonesian citizens.