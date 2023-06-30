The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org), as the voice of the African energy sector, is committed to unlocking and facilitating cooperation between African energy policymakers and companies with global investors to accelerate market expansion and maximize the development and exploitation of the continent’s entire energy base for energy poverty eradication and socioeconomic growth.

In this regard, the AEC is proud to announce that Thierno Seydou LY, Director General at Senegal’s National Oil Company (NOC) Petrosen E&P, will participate at the 2023 edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the energy sector – scheduled for 16 – 20 October in Cape Town. At AEW 2023, Seydou LY will participate in high-level panel discussions, promoting investment and partnership opportunities within Senegal’s burgeoning oil and gas industry as the west African country seeks reliable partners, investors and innovative technologies to optimize industry prospects.

Representing Senegal’s NOC, Petrosen is working towards positioning the country as a global energy hub, with the participation of Seydou LY at AEW 2023 seen crucial for highlighting the role of Senegal and Africa’s vast hydrocarbon resources in driving energy security, employment creation, gross domestic product growth and industrialization. The company, in collaboration with a suite of energy majors, is spearheading a number of large-scale developments, all of which promise new opportunities for revenue generation, domestic market growth and electrification. These include the 15 trillion cubic feet Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project – being developed in partnership with global majors bp and Kosmos Energy and in collaboration with Mauritania – as well as the 100,000 barrel-per-day Sangomar Oil Field Development have made clear the potential for large-scale offshore developments. The country anticipates its first oil and gas production from Phase 1 of the GTA and the Sangomar developments in 2023.

In addition to these developments, Petrosen – under the leadership of Seydou LY - is running a massive campaign to drive continued industry growth post-first production. With large-scale projects such as GTA Phase 2 and a wide range of exploration, downstream, midstream and gas-to-power projects underway and being planned, opportunities for global energy investors within Senegal are immense. In this regard, AEW 2023, as the official meeting platform where investment opportunities within Africa’s entire energy sector are discussed, represents the best platform for Seydou LY to meet with potential investors, discuss and sign investment deals.

An experienced technical advisor and skilled petroleum engineer with a demonstrated history of working in the oil and gas industry, Seydour LY has previously worked as a reservoir engineer and petroleum architect with global major TotalEnergies for over eight years prior to joining the Senegalese Ministry of Petroleum and Energies as a Technical Counsellor and as Director of Hydrocarbons between January 2018 and June 2022. As such, Seydou LY is well positioned to shape AEW 2023 discussions around Senegal’s upstream agenda and market opportunities for global energy players as the country seeks to unlock a new era of economic growth on the back of oil and gas exploitation.

Under the theme, ‘The African Energy Renaissance: Prioritizing Energy Poverty, People, the Planet, Industrialization and Free Markets,’ AEW 2023 will connect potential investors with Senegalese energy opportunities. The NOC is expected to play a central role in driving dialogue and facilitating deals, providing key insight into the country’s E&P drive, favorable investment climate and attractiveness as an oil and gas destination. Through his participation as a speaker and role in various networking and investor summits, stakeholders will be granted unparalleled insight into the Senegalese energy market.

“Senegal has emerged as not only a formidable LNG market but a highly attractive energy sector, offering abundant opportunities across the entire energy value chain. While upstream developments are set to position the country as a major producer and exporter as early as 2023, a national drive to bolster infrastructure developments, electrification and industrialization on the back of revenue generated from oil and gas has opened lucrative prospects for global and regional players. AEW 2023 will not only provide insight into these opportunities but direct access to the market, with industry leaders such as Thierno Seydou LY engaging with a suite of project developers and investors. We commend Petrosen’s commitment to ‘The African Energy Renaissance,’ and look forward to the discussions Thierno Seydou LY will drive at this year’s event,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

AEW is the AEC’s annual event uniting African energy stakeholders with global investors to discuss the future of African energy. For more information about AEW 2023, visit www.AECWeek.com