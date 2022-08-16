South Sudan’s Official Energy Event, South Sudan Oil&Power (https://bit.ly/3A1hgvV) , takes place on 13-14 September 2022 at the Radisson Blu with the authorization and endorsement of the country’s national security establishment.

The organizer Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) is proud once again to present this important event, this time under the theme “Gateway to East African Energy”. This fifth edition of the conference will showcase South Sudan’s pivotal regional position and importance in supplying energy to East Africa and the world. It will uncover the opportunities for investors, and establishes South Sudan as the hub for exploration and petroleum services in the Nile Basin and Rift Valley area.

Central to South Sudan’s prospects is security at oil and gas exploration and production sites. In this regard, ECP welcomes the Petroleum General at the Internal Security Bureau Maj. Gen. William Deng Buom as a speaker to address the international and local audience on this topic.

Panels and keynote sessions throughout 13-14 September will discuss critical issues for the energy sector, including barriers to doing business, how to operate in South Sudan, how to invest in emerging opportunities, how to finance projects and manage risk, and much more.

The Ministry of Petroleum, the Ministry of Energy and Dams, and the organizer look forward to welcoming global energy investors to Juba. Tickets and information are available at www.SSOP2022.com.

About South Sudan Oil&Power 2022:

