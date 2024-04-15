Leveraging its expertise in the African oil and gas industry, leading exploration and production company Petralon Energy will shape discussions around the continent’s upstream sector as a diamond sponsor of this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference.

With Africa’s hydrocarbon reserves totaling approximately 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas, the continent offers lucrative opportunities for global E&P companies such as Petralon Energy to invest and participate in frontier oil and gas markets.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

With interests in PPL 259, where it operates the Dawes Island field in Nigeria, and indirect non-operated interests through Prime Oil and Gas in OML 127 and OML 130 in the country’s deep offshore terrain, Petralon Energy has set out on expansive ambitions to optimize production from both operated and non-operated assets driving production to its full potential, while acquiring, developing and financing hydrocarbon assets across Africa. As such, investment in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector will become a focal point during this year’s edition of AEW: Invest in African Energy. Participating companies – such as Petralon – are poised to showcase how the country aims to utilize the wealth of resources it has to create a more robust and effective oil and gas industry to help eradicate unemployment and energy poverty.

During AEW 2024, Petralon Energy will also take center stage in celebrating industry excellence by sponsoring the prestigious Africa Energy Awards and the Gala Dinner. These events recognize and honour the remarkable contributions of individuals and organizations that are steering the African energy sector toward a brighter, more sustainable future.

“Having a company with values that demonstrate excellence, responsibility and commitment to energizing Africa participate at AEW falls well within our mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, adding, “Participation and investments from companies like Petralon Energy is essential to unlocking new opportunities across the continent’s burgeoning and established energy sectors.”

Ahonsi Unuigbe, CEO of Petralon Energy, added: "Our diamond sponsorship at African Energy Week is a testament to our unwavering commitment to a secure energy future for Africa. We are at a pivotal juncture in our own strategic journey and this event offers an unparalleled platform to share our vision, engage with peers, and forge transformative partnerships that will drive our continent toward an era of energy prosperity. AEW's mission align with our strategic goals, and we look forward to contributing our insights and experiences to foster an environment that enables energy growth and prosperity across the continent."

Taking place November 4-8 in Cape Town, AEW: Invest in African Energy unites global investors and project developers with African energy opportunities. Under the theme Energy Growth through an Enabling Environment, the event promotes investment across the African energy value chain with the aim of making energy poverty history by 2030.