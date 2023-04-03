FIFA (www.FIFA.com) has regretfully withdrawn Peru’s hosting rights to the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ following extensive discussions between FIFA and the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF).

The tournament remains scheduled to take place from 10 November to 2 December 2023, but the Bureau of the FIFA Council will now designate a new host in due course.

The move was made given the inability of the host country to fulfil its commitments to completing the infrastructure required to stage the tournament. Despite a very positive working relationship between FIFA and the FPF, it has been determined that there is now not sufficient time to secure the required investment and complete the necessary work with the Peruvian government ahead of the tournament start date.

FIFA would like to express its thanks to the FPF for their efforts, and remains open to organising a competition in Peru in the future.

