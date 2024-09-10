AALCO composes of 48 Member States from Asia and Africa. It is the only forum that plays a crucial role in the exchange of views of both regions on various topics of international law. In 2021, Dr. Kamalinne Pinitpuvadol, an eminent Thai legal academic and the former Secretary-General of the International Law Association of Thailand, was elected to serve as the 7th Secretary-General of AALCO. Previously, Thailand hosted the AALCO Annual Session twice in 1966 and 1987.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary highlighted the role of Asia and Africa in advancing the development of international law, especially on key topics such as climate change, law of the sea, and cyberspace, and emphasized the promotion of Asian and African leadership in strengthening international law. The Annual Session was attended by more than 300 distinguished individuals from more than 39 states, including ministers, attorney-generals, ambassadors and international legal experts.

