With Africa seeking to maximize oil and gas exploration and production to address its energy access and security issues, this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) (AECWeek.com) conference and exhibition, Africa’s biggest event for the energy sector which will take place from 18 – 21 October 2022 in Cape Town, will explore best practices for enhancing operations across the continent’s entire hydrocarbon value chain. As one of the leading international independent oil and gas companies driving exploration and production across Africa’s mature and emerging markets independent Anglo-French firm, Perenco, will participate as a bronze sponsor at AEW 2022, shaping crucial discussions on current trends, challenges and opportunities within the continent’s upstream sector.

Through its upstream operations across west Africa, Perenco has been at the forefront of boosting the continent’s oil and gas production capacity via a series of partnerships with national oil companies (NOC) and majors. Notably, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Perenco is the only company operating in the basin – with 11 production fields producing 25,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) on average while heavily investing in new wells. Additionally, in Gabon, Perenco has optimized drilling campaigns and expanded oil production from 8,000 bpd in 1992 to 100,000 bpd as well as 50 million cubic feet of natural gas in 2021. Finally, in Congo-Brazzaville, the company has strengthened production from 4,000 bpd to 70,000 bpd.

With the demand for low-emission natural gas rapidly expanding both at continental level – as Africa seeks to provide 900 million of its people with access to clean cooking while fueling major industries – and at global level – as the energy transition intensifies and geopolitical trends such as the Russia-Ukraine war increases global demand for gas – Perenco is playing a key role in fast-tracking the development of African gas projects. In partnership with Cameroonian NOC, Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures, Perenco developed and is operating the Hilli Episeyo Floating Liquefied Natural Gas facility, the first of its kind worldwide. Moreover, with Cameroon’s gas market headed towards growth, Perenco is at the head of development with the company operating a number of gas projects for domestic consumption and export.

As Africa seeks to boost the utilization of its estimated 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves to drive socioeconomic growth, Perenco’s know-how regarding exploration, the development of new reservoirs as well as increasing production capacity will be crucial for capitalizing on the continent’s hydrocarbons potential. In this regard, as a bronze sponsor for AEW 2022, Perenco will help shape discussions around the company’s operations and future growth plans in line with the continent’s energy goals.

“The Chamber continues to celebrate Perenco’s efforts in boosting production lines across Africa’s hydrocarbon-rich basins as output declines due to natural diminishes in legacy projects and a lack of adequate upstream investments. The recent acquisition of Glencore’s oil assets in Chad by Perenco is a strong confirmation of the company’s commitment to continue its operations as a reliable partner for African energy producing countries seeking to maximize production, exploitation and monetization for sector reliability and GDP growth,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

Under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ AEW 2022 will host Perenco in high-level meetings and networking forums with local and international experts and organizations from across the energy ecosystem, discussing the role international independents such as Perenco will play in Africa’s energy future.

Contact:

For sales related inquiries please contact sales@aecweek.com

For attendance related inquiries contact registration@aecweek.com

For speaker related inquiries contact speakers@aecweek.com

For media related inquiries contact media@aecweek.com.

About AEW:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.