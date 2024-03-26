Perenco’s recently-appointed CEO, Armel Simondin, will participate as a distinguished speaker at the upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) forum, accompanied by a five-person delegation. Taking place in Paris on May 14-15, the event serves to facilitate connections between European and African energy players, with a view to advancing sustainable energy solutions and achieving shared energy security.

Perenco, an Anglo-French independent energy company, is an active player on the African continent, with operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chad, Gabon, Cameroon and the Republic of Congo (ROC). Accelerating its engagement across Central Africa, the company acquired Eni’s non-core assets in the ROC for $300 million last June, as well as successfully completed an offshore 3D seismic acquisition campaign last November, in partnership with national oil company SNPC. In Cameroon, Perenco recently signed a 20-year production sharing contract for the continued development of the Rio del Rey Basin and commenced production at the offshore South Kole Marine oil development, producing roughly 3,800 barrels of oil per day.

In Gabon, the hydrocarbon producer is leading the construction of a one-billion-dollar LNG facility in the Cap Lopez Oil Terminal, which will valorize Gabon’s gas fields to produce 700,000 tons of LNG and 20,000 tons of LPG per year. Perenco also inaugurated its $50-million Batanga LPG plant last December, producing 15,000 tons of LPG dedicated to the local market and reducing Gabon’s imports by 40-50%. The gas produced will also contribute to a 20 MW power plant in Mayumba, supporting local electricity demand and showcasing Perenco’s commitment to securing Africa’s energy future.

“With new exploration and gas monetization initiatives across the continent, Perenco exemplifies a European company who is actively invested in and committed to the development of Africa’s energy sector,” stated Sandra Jeque, International Conference Director at ECP. “As a leading authority in the energy industry, Armel Simondin will share valuable insights into the future of African oil and gas exploration in the age of the energy transition, while promoting continued investment, partnership and collaboration between Europe and Africa.”

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, IAE 2024 is an exclusive forum designed to foster collaboration between European investors and African energy markets. Taking place May 14-15, 2024, in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors, and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com.