Per Magnus Nysveen, Senior Partner and Chief Analyst at global market intelligence firm Rystad Energy, will deliver an opening keynote address at the next leg of the African Energy Chamber’s (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) Invest in African Energy Forum, to be held at the Westin Paris Vendome on 1 June. Having partnered with the AEC for the London and Oslo forums, Nysveen’s participation speaks to the ongoing collaboration between the organizations as they both strive to initiate new investment across Africa’s burgeoning energy sector.

Representing one of the top business intelligence firms that specializes in researching Africa’s oil and gas market, Nysveen’s presence and active participation at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris will be vital for providing investors, energy role players and international partners with the information they need to navigate the challenges and the opportunities that the industry faces.

As a key figure at Rystad Energy, Nysveen's expertise and insights are highly sought after, making him an ideal choice to set the stage for this important event. Nysveen's expertise in upstream valuation, cost modeling, and oil macro analysis positions him as an ideal candidate to deliver valuable insights while his deep understanding of commodity markets and expertise in navigating and analyzing these markets enables informed decision-making in the energy sector.

Before joining Rystad Energy, Nysveen gained 15 years of international experience in technology, risk management, and venture business, gained from working with prestigious organizations such as DNV GL and the CNES space center of France. This gives him a unique perspective and a well-rounded skill set, equipping Nysveen with the ability to tackle challenges with innovation and adaptability and making his contributions to the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris particularly insightful and relevant.

As Africa's energy sector continues to expand and attract new investments, Rystad Energy stands as an active participant in industry events and forums, nurturing dialogue, and collaboration among stakeholders. The company’s presence in conferences and seminars serves to raise awareness about investment opportunities, while also fostering knowledge sharing and networking, creating an environment conducive to investments in Africa's energy sector.

Additionally, Rystad’s unwavering commitment to research, analysis, and knowledge dissemination plays a pivotal role in attracting investments to the region's energy sector. Through its provision of valuable insights, data-driven assessments, and promotion of industry cooperation, Rystad Energy has earned the trust of investors seeking prospects in this dynamic and promising market.

"Per Magnus Nysveen and the Rystad Energy team's participation at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris will be instrumental in facilitating knowledge sharing and enhancing information dissemination pertaining to Africa's energy sector," states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC, adding that, "Through their valuable insights, Nysveen and the Rystad Energy team will contribute to addressing industry challenges and facilitating sustainable growth in the African energy market.”

As Africa’s energy sector becomes increasingly attractive to foreign players and global supply chains continue to experience volatility, information shared by Nysveen will be key for both current and potential investors as they look at expanding their presence across the African energy sector. The Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris represents the best platform where investors can improve their understanding of the African market.

Taking place on June 1 2023, the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris (https://apo-opa.info/3KQXc64) is open to all guests and RSVP is essential. RSVP to registration@aecweek.com.