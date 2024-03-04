Pecan Energies (www.PecanEnergies.com), the operator of the Deepwater Tano/Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) block offshore Ghana is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its rebranding journey.

The company has evolved with a new name, logo, and a revitalized brand identity to better reflect its commitment to building prosperity and enabling growth for African communities. Underlining this transformation is Pecan Energies' new tagline: "Unlocking Prosperity."

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) acquired Pecan Energies in April 2023, laying the foundations for a new brand identity. AFC is a multilateral financial institution created by African sovereign states to provide pragmatic solutions to Africa’s infrastructure deficit and challenging operating environment. The acquisition was a demonstration of AFC’s commitment to ensure that Africa’s natural resources, including its vast oil and gas reserves, are developed sustainably while retaining value on the continent. Pecan Energies holds a 50 per cent stake in the DWT/CTP block offshore Ghana.

“Pecan Energies represents our ambition to become the Pan-African oil and gas operator of choice in offshore deep waters of Ghana. Our new brand is dedicated to value creation, one of our core values. This also includes an unwavering commitment to transparency in how we harness our commercial and technical expertise for developmental outcomes in Ghana and beyond,” said Eiliv Gjesdal, Chief Executive Officer of Pecan Energies AS.

Pecan Energies is making good progress towards a Final Investment Decision (FID) following the successful approval of its Plan of Development (PoD) for the DWT/CTP contract area by Ghanaian authorities. Under its new ownership and identity, the goal is to realize the full social and economic impact potential of the entire DWT/CTP block. The block has discoveries of approximately 550 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalents, in addition to a significant exploration portfolio.

“As we embrace our new identity, sustainability, localization, empowerment, and giving back aren't just commitments — they're woven into the very fabric of our business,” said Kadijah Amoah, Chief Executive Officer of Pecan Energies Ghana Limited.

Key Highlights of the Rebrand:

New Logo: The logo is a culmination of modern design elements that represent the company's forward-thinking approach. It has been designed to be clear, simple, and bold and stems from a series of shapes and symbols that evoke collaboration and mutual benefit.

Brand Palette&Typography: Adopting a palette that represents our devotion to the sustainable development of the natural resource was essential and plays a central role in creating and sustaining brand recognition.

Vision and Mission: Our vision and mission speak to our aspiration to mature and produce resources in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the mutual benefit of the Ghanaian people, the company, and our partners. Our goal is to unlock greater prosperity in Ghana and beyond.

Media Contact:

T +233 30274 4140

E info@pecanenergies.com

PecanEnergies.co

About Pecan Energies:

Pecan Energies is the operator and 50 per cent shareholder in the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points block (DWT/CTP) offshore Ghana. It is fully owned by Africa Finance Corporation. Our partners in the DWT/CTP block are: Lukoil Overseas Ghana Tano Limited, 38 per cent, Fueltrade Limited 2% and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, 10%.

